FY2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $13.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.25. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

