FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TT Electronics plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TT Electronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Jeffriess now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for TT Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TTGPF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.31.
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.