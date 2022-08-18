FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 1.3%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.37). Approximately 14,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 16,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.32).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £424.24 million and a PE ratio of 2,585.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 421.71.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading

