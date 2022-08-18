Futureswap (FST) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Futureswap has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $67,375.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Futureswap has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,291.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

