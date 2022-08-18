Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Funko stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
