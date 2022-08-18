Function X Price Down 3% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $123.85 million and $1.50 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.85 or 1.00053822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00050727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00026958 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.