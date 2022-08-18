FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 711 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 376.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $161,167,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.56. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

