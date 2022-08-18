FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 3,160 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $512.69. 13,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

