FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 160 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Target were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

