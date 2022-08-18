FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

