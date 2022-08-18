FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,799,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $438.21. 14,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,555. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.80 and a 200-day moving average of $423.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

