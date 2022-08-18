FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 141,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

