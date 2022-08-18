FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

