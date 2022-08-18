FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $540,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.58. 56,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,395. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

