FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $2.64 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 280,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 243,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.57. The company has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

