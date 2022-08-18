FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.96. 29,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

