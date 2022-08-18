Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $33.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

