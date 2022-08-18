Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.33. 48,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.