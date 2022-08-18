Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

