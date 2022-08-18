Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.62. 22,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,986. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.55.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

