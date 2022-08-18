Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.96. 10,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

About S&P Global



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

