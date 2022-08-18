Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,129 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,170 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.