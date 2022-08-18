Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,261 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 469,630 shares during the period.

PAVE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 391,796 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

