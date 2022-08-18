Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,240. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

