Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

INTC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 453,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,800,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

