Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 9,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.