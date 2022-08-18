Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

