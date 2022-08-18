Fortress Lending Price Down 60.3% Over Last Week (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fortress Lending Coin Profile

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

