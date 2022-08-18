Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,692.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

