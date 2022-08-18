Formation Fi (FORM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171,364.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $237,735.46 and approximately $171,364.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
