Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,810,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 114,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of F opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

