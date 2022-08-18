FLEX (FLEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.36 Million

FLEX (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. FLEX has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLEX coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLEX has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLEX Profile

FLEX’s launch date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. The official website for FLEX is coinflex.com. The official message board for FLEX is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

Buying and Selling FLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books. Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

