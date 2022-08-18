Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,853 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Fiserv worth $117,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

FISV opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.