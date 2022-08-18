Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.72 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

