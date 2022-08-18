First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.64% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

