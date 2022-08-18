First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,093,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,336. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

