First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $16.98. 732,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,903,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.
