First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 4.1% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.35 and last traded at $121.09. 21,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,112,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

First Solar Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,005 shares of company stock worth $4,342,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

