First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

