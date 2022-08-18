First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

FHB opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

