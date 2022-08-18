First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. First Capital has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.