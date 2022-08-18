First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Financial Analysis

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Acceptance and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -4.58% -13.71% -3.90% Oxbridge Re 83.77% 48.29% 45.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.19 -$1.23 million ($0.33) -4.36 Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 1.67 $8.56 million $1.35 2.19

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.