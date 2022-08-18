FIO Protocol Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002531 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003765 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,449,692 coins and its circulating supply is 605,941,814 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

