FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $581,674.02

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $581,674.02 and $196.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070233 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

