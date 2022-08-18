Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $214.73. 86,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

