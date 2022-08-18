Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
V stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $214.73. 86,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Visa Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.