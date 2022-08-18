Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 22,683 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,331. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

