Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.