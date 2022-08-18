Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,820,393. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

