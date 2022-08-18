Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. 85,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,565. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

