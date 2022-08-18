Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 42,400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 80,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 133,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,636. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

