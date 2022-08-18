Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,315 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $77.53. 31,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

